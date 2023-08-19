CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football has wrapped up two weeks of their preseason camp and as they’re half way to the first game, some rooms are really starting to develop.

Head coach Bret Bielema said the wide receiver room has a lot of depth, with seasoned returners in Isaiah Williams, Casey Washington and Pat Bryant expected to get a lot of minutes this season. Bielema said he is liking what he’s seeing from the younger guys as well, with true freshman Malik Elzy making an impact at practice as well as Rochester native sophomore Hank Beatty.

“At wide receiver we really like Isaiah, Casey and Pat what they’ve done, but the emergence of Hank Beatty, he’s playing at a higher level, Malik Elzy is very impressive for a freshman, Ashton Hollins has made a big jump from a year ago, Shawn Miller, right, some of those guys really jumping out,” Bielema said. “By far, I think the top 8 receivers that we have are at a different level than we’ve had.”

Bret Bielema has not announced who is starting at quarterback.