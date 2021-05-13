Demetri McCamey joins House of ‘Paign

WCIA — Former Illini Demetri McCamey is coming back to the Orange and Blue, announcing he’ll play with House of ‘Paign this summer in The Basketball Tournament. McCamey suited up with Carmen’s Crew, the Ohio State alumni team, the past two years, even winning his share of the $1 million winner take all prize back in 2019.

McCamey joins fellow Illini alums Rayvonte Rice and Andres Feliz on the roster, along with 2020 TBT standout Mike Daum. House of ‘Paign and the Bradley alumni team, Always a Brave, are teaming up to host a regional in the 64-team event July 24-28 at the Peoria Civic Center.