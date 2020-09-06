Del’Shawn Phillips makes Bills’ 53-man roster

(WCIA) — On Saturday, NFL teams had to cut down their rosters to 53 guys, and former Illini Del’Shawn Phillips is above the chopping block.

Phillips was officially named to the Bills’ roster, and has the potential to play in his first regular season game. The 6-foot-2, 230 pound linebacker spent part of last year on Buffalo’s practice squad. He turned pro in 2019, after signing as an undrafted free agent to the Atlanta Falcons.

At Illinois, Phillips was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2018, and led the team in interceptions (4) an tied for the lead in tackles (95).