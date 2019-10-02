Delany on name, image, likeness debate: “There has to be a national solution”

ROSEMONT (WCIA) — Outgoing Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany knows the landscape of college sports are changing, even if he doesn’t like it.

“The college system is uniquely separated and uniquely different historically as should be retained as far as possible,” Delany said during his last Big Ten Basketball Media Day on Wednesday.

The debate on whether college athletes should be paid for play or be able to make money on their name, image and likeness will continue far longer than Delany holds power, he’s retiring Jan. 1 after three decades as one of the most powerful voices in college sports. One of the biggest challenges for his replacement, Kevin Warren, is navigating the future. California governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law on Monday that will make it easier for college athletes in the state to profit from their own name, image and likeness, beginning in 2023.

“We’re not the minor leagues, we’re involved in an enterprise that touches 100,000 players, and maybe there’s one percent or two percent that may have commercial value,” Delany said. “But I would prefer that they have the choice to move that into the professional ranks, because I really don’t see much difference myself between name image and likeness payments by a corporate sponsor or pay for play.

“Ultimately, I think there has to be a national solution on whether it comes from congress or whether the NCAA is able to find a middle road here.”