Defense positive about new look formations

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois defense kept Nebraska off balance all game in the season opener Saturday, which is giving the players confidence moving forward.

Huskers head coach Scott Frost even admitted to throwing out half the playbook because of the way the Illini lined up. The formation was a new look compared to what the team had done under Lovie Smith, mixing in 3-4, 4-2-5, and more looks. The results left the guys on the line happy.

“You know having five sacks and three or four in the D-tackle room just shows how much work and time we’ve put in,” says freshman Keith Randolph Jr.

“We showed that we’re a good team and with the right technique and coaching, anything is possible but moving forward we’re focused on UTSA,” says senior Owen Carney Jr.

The Illini will be under the lights against the Roadrunners Saturday. They kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.