Defense impresses on day two of training camp, leaves more questions for the offense

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — All the talk on day one of Illini training camp was about the offense. Either the quarterback battle, or the revamped wide receiver group. Saturday the defense wanted to make their presence known.

The entire defense was flying around making plays all over the field. Whether it was the defensive backs jumping routes for interceptions or the defensive line breaking through and getting to the quarterback.

That’s a good sign for the defense, but also a sign that the offense has a lot to work on.

Also of note on Saturday, offensive lineman Keivan Myers and safety Stanley Green are not with the team at training camp right now.

“Everybody that’s not here, got something that caused them not to be. Eventually they’ll be back out here,” head coach Lovie Smith said. “A couple guys, went down with some minor injuries, and that’s never a good thing, but we’re seeing some good things. Offensive system is going strongly, defense had a good day taking the ball away, so we’re getting some good things done. Again this is day two of training camp, we got a long way to go.”

The Illini practice again on Sunday, it will be the first practice in pads.