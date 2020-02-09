Dee back in central Illinois, suiting up for DACC

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — We’ve all probably had one lesson or two that life doesn’t always go as planned. For Champaign native Bailey Dee, that couldn’t be more true.

Dee played some of his high school ball at Central, but finished his high school career in St. Louis. From there he went to Kirkwood Community College for a season. Now he’s back in central Illinois playing for Danville Area.

He’s happy to be back close to home, and comes back with many life lessons.

“I realized you can’t take anything for granted, anything can be tooken from you at any given time. That’s why I go hard, I’m so driven, I’m so passionate about basketball and when I do I got so hard at it,” Dee said. “I thought it would be pretty cool to play close to home again. I haven’t played close to home in about two years now so it’s pretty good to be back home playing.”

DACC is 11-9 on the season, Dee is averaging more than 11 points per game.