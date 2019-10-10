Davis wins Athlete of the Week

MT. ZION (WCIA) — Sage Davis is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Mt. Zion senior ran for 278 yards and two touchdowns in the Braves’ 31-14 win over previously unbeaten Taylorville. The senior and Minnesota State Mankato commit also had six tackles, one pass breakup and four QB hurries, helping the team keep its place atop the Apollo Conference and stay unbeaten this season at 6-0.

“It was a big win for us, already securing our spot,” Davis said about guaranteeing the team a spot in the playoffs. “So we don’t have to worry about that anymore, just keep going ahead and focusing on staying undefeated. This whole season I’m just focused on my job, just getting us in a position so we can do as best as possible and go as long as possible this season.”

Davis is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away in June. One boy and one girl from our pool of 40 weekly winners will take home the award. To nominate the next WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week, click here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//