David Kendziera preps for 400 meter hurdles

TOKYO (WCIA) — There is plenty of connections to Central Illinois in the Olympics this year, and Thursday night former Illini David Kendziera is competing in the heats of the 400 meter hurdles.

“The number one thing that I’ve been saying to myself is that I want to make the final,” says Kend Once you make it to the final, it’s a blank slate. Everyone is running for a gold medal, anything can happen. The only things that I’m hoping for are that I make the final, and then give it my all in the final, and come out with a PR, and hopefully some hardware as well.”

The heats start at 9:49 p.m. Thursday night.