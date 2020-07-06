Daum leads House of ‘Paign in first game, South Dakota St. grad fitting in with Illinois alums

WCIA — Mike Daum isn’t an Illinois alum but he’s fitting in just fine on the House of ‘Paign.

The Illini graduate based team got a big boost from Daum, a South Dakota State grad, in the team’s first game on Saturday night. Daum scored a game high 21 points in the 76-53 win.

“You can just tell we have such a special group of guys, there’s no egos on our team,” Daum said. “There’s not one person who’s mad at anybody else for taking a shot on the team, we’re all super encouraging for each other, and I think that’s something special and something you need to win in this tournament.”

Copyright: Ben Solomon

Daum is the seventh leading scorer in NCAA history, putting up more than 3,000 in his career with the Jackrabbits. After playing professionally for a year in Spain, House of ‘Paign head coach and general manager Mike LaTulip was able to lure the sharpshooter on to his team. Daum joins Illini grads Malcolm Hill, Andres Feliz, Nnanna Egwu, Leron Black and Michael Finke. The next game for the House of ‘Paign is Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. against Carmen’s Crew. The Ohio State alumni team won the tournament last year and features former Illini Demetri McCamey.