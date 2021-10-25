Dates and times set for first round high school football playoffs

(WCIA) — The IHSA has released times for the first round of high school football playoff games. Three area teams will play on Friday night including Pana who hosts Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond for a local matchup. Most of the games take place during the afternoon on Saturday , while Mahomet and Sacred-Heart-Griffin will play their first round games under the lights. Full list of dates and times are listed below:

CLASS 1A

#9 Monmouth (6-3) at #8 Iroquois West (7-2) (Sat. 10/30 @ 1 pm)

#16 Villa Grove (5-4) at #1 Camp Point Central (8-1) (Sat 10/30 @ 2 pm)

#9 Central A&M (6-3) at #8 Nokomis (7-2) (Sat 10/30 @ 5pm)

#13 Brown County (5-4) at #4 Cumberland (8-1) (Sat 10/30 @ 2 pm)

#12 West Central (6-3) at #5 Arcola (7-2) (Sat 10/30 @ 2pm)

#15 Shelbyville (5-4) at #2 Carrollton (8-1) (Sat 10/30 @ 2pm)

#10 Salt Fork (6-3) at #7 Greenfield-Northwestern (7-2) (Sat 10/30 @ 1pm)

#14 Meridian (5-4) at #3 Athens (8-1) (Sat 10/30 @ 1pm)

CLASS 2A

#12 Clifton Central (6-3) at #5 Erie-Prophetstown (7-2) (Sat 10/30 @ 2pm)

#16 Flora (5-4) at #1 St. Teresa (9-0) (Sat 10/30 @ 2pm)

#15 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (5-4) at #2 Pana (9-0) (Fri 10/29 @ 7pm)

#10 Westville (7-2) at #7 Maroa-Forsyth (7-2) (Sat 10/30 @ 1pm)

#14 North Mac (5-4) at #3 Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (9-0) (Sat 10/30 @ 1pm)

CLASS 3A

#10 Chicago King (6-3) at #7 Prairie Central (7-2) (Sat 10/30 @ 2pm)

#16 Newton (5-4) at #1 Unity (9-0) (Sat 10/30 @ 2pm)

#9 Eureka (6-3) at #8 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-3) (Sat 10/30 @ 1pm)

#13 Beardstown (5-4) at #4 Williamsville (8-1) (Sat 10/30 @ 2pm)

#12 Hoopeston Area (5-4) at #5 Fairfield (8-1) (Sat 10/30 @ 2pm)

#15 St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) at #2 Mt. Carmel (9-0) (Sat 10/30 @ 2:30 pm)

#11 Greenville (5-4) at #6 Monticello (7-2) (Sat 10/20 @ 2pm)

CLASS 4A

#16 Cahokia (H.S.) (5-4) at #1 Rochester (8-1) (Sat 10/30 @ 3pm)

#9 Paris (6-3) at #8 Mt. Zion (6-3) (Sat 10/30 @ 7pm)

#14 Columbia (5-4) at #3 Sacred Heart-Griffin (8-1) (Fri 10/29 @ 7pm)

CLASS 5A

#14 Jacksonville (5-4) at #3 Mahomet-Seymour (9-0) (Sat 10/30 @ 7pm)

CLASS 6A

#9 Springfield (6-3) at #8 Rock Island (6-3) (Fri 10/29 @ 7:30 pm)

#10 Glenwood (6-3) at #7 Crete-Monee (6-3) (Sat 10/30 @ 1pm)

#14 Centennial (5-4) vs. #3 Chicago Kenwood (8-1) ( Sat 10/30 @ 2pm)