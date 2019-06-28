Danville’s Smith working back from knee injury

DANVILLE (WCIA) — Tevin Smith is slowly working his way back on the court. It’s not how the Danville rising junior wanted to spend his summer, but after tearing his ACL and meniscus one day before the Atlanta EYBL event in April, the 6-foot-4 guard is taking it one step at a time.

“The injury, it’s a process,” Smith said. “I’ve been thinking mentally about how I’m going to come back and be three times stronger than I was before.”

Smith had planned to play on the EYBL circuit with the Meanstreets this spring before getting hurt, he had surgery last month. Smith holds several offers including Oregon, Bradley, DePaul, UT-Martin and Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He’s hearing from several other schools as well including Iowa, Auburn, Missouri, Butler, SIU, Tulsa, Wichita State, Colorado State and Miami (OH).

Blessed to receive an offer from the University Of Oregon 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/RvdRSlpXU1 — Tevin Smith (@Tevobuckets) March 12, 2019

“I’ve just been soaking it in and I know a lot of people have been looking up to me,” Smith said. “Little kids, I get texts from them all the time so it encourages me during the process while I’m hurt so I’ve got to continue to move forward.”

Smith helped Danville reach the Class 4A sectional finals last season. This season he’ll be the main scorer for the Vikings after Sean Houpt graduated.