DANVILLE (WCIA) — The Houpt siblings have always pushed each other on the basketball court. Back in Danville for the summer, Erin and Sean have been gearing up for new challenges, with Erin transferring from Mercer to San Diego State, and Sean from Division-II Florida Tech to Division I William & Mary.

“It’s a whole new challenge showing your game in front of different people, teammates, coaches, and the competition,” Erin Houpt said.



“Challenge myself, a new challenge,” Sean Houpt said about his transition to a new level and school. “I’m very excited to push myself, and see what I can do at the highest level.”

Despite the two year difference in age, the oldest Houpt kids have always been close. Even with a six and a half hour drive separating them in college, they stayed close the past several years.

“When I wasn’t thinking about my game, or had a game, I knew I could watch his games too,” Erin said about her brother.

“We would always be watching the games, and sometimes getting a little too into it,” Sean said about his sister. “Screaming at the TV, yelling at the TV if the refs called a questionable foul against Erin.”

And having a sibling going through the transfer process at the same time gave each someone to lean on.

“Me and Erin would be on FaceTime a lot throughout the process,” Sean said about the portal.



“It’s really cool to have a similar shared experience at the same time because we have different point of views but also we’re going through the same thing,” Erin said.

As report date nears for each, the clock is ticking on their time together back home, and their shooting competitions on the Vikings’ court. As fierce as they are during practice, there’s just as much love and support as each starts their new journey.

“I cannot wait to see her at San Diego State, and I know she’s going to do great things out there too,” Sean said.



“He always rises to the occasion, so I’m excited to see him at his new school,” Erin said.