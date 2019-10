CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Dre Brown is making the most of his final college football season. It would have been easy to walk away from the game after tearing both of his ACL's in back-to-back years -- and no one would have blamed him if he did -- but the Illinois redshirt senior running back is thriving. Brown is second on the team in rushing yards, with 411 yards.

"You really just truly never stop fighting," Brown said after Tuesday morning's practice at Memorial Stadium. "Even when things don't go your way, that's just life, just keep working and eventually good things will come."