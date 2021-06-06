Danville standout Tevin Smith signs with University of Denver

DANVILLE (WCIA) — Danville basketball standout Tevin Smith has signed with the University of Denver.

Smith was previously committed to Cal State Fullerton after building a relationship with Titans assistant coach Brian Dunson. However, Smith followed Dunson to Denver after the Bloomington-native left took a job under the Pioneers’ new head coach Jeff Wulbrun. According to 247 Sports, Smith is the highest rated recruit to ever play for the program.

“I don’t want to say pressure, but there kind of is” says Smith. “Just to having to live up to that–well, I will live up to that, but I’m ready to show what I can do. The visit went great, I connected with the coaches a lot, and everyone’s coming in with a fresh start, new coaching staff, new players, it should be fun.”

“We are thrilled with the addition of Tevin Smith to our basketball program at DU,” Wulbrun said in a statement. “We are adding an elite-level athlete who can score on all three levels. He has good size and length for a perimeter player and has the potential to be a lockdown defender. I love his selfless attitude, willingness to make plays for his teammates and his understanding of what the team needs in pivotal situations.

The 3-star guard had close to a dozen Division-I offers, and took an official visit to Denver earlier this week. As a senior with Danville, the Smith averaged 20 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.