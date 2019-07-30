Danville Post 210 wins state title

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — For the third time in the last four years, Danville Post 210 is the Illinois American Legion state champion.

The Speakers lost the first game to host Barrington Post 158 11-8. But in the winner take all championship, Danville took care of business 6-4 in eight innings.

Danville wins it 6-4! More from the champs tonight at 6/10p. pic.twitter.com/GoEdBOxnQ2 — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) July 30, 2019

Danville Post 210 was back in the American Legion State title game and it was only fitting they had to play twice for the championship.

“This was big, and this was our fourth year in a row in the state championship game, but last year, it left us incomplete,” head coach Allan Shepherd said.

Danville missed out on the state title last year but not because they weren’t good enough. They cancelled the game due to weather, crowing them co-champions with Mount Prospect. So this year was all about actually competing.

“We wanted this game last year, and unfortunately we didn’t have that opportunity, and it just doesn’t get that much better than this,” infielder Chase Vinson said. “This is stuff you dream of, having a State Championship. It just shows a lot about our team, that we’re not just gonna quit.”

And their opportunity for redemption carried them well into this year’s final. After dropping the first game of the day, they battled back in an extra innings winner-take-all final, following a huge save for pitcher Chase Rademacher.

“Baseball has a lot of ups and downs, so you just got to hang in there, stick with it, and it’ll all,” Chase Rademacher said.

“For him to come out and throw the way that he did, really helped us win today,” Shepard said.

Post 210 now advances to the Great Lakes Regional in Charleston. They will play the Pennsylvania state champion on Wednesday August 7th at 2:00.