Danville Post 210 wins opener at Great Lakes Regional

URBANA (WCIA) -- Ricky Smalling isn't the most vocal person on the Illinois football team, the junior receiver mostly let his actions speak louder than his words the first two years of his career. That's changed this season for the Chicago native, who is now in a leadership role.

"I have to say I'm a little bit more focused, ready, prepared and especially in the offense," Smalling said about the biggest changes for him this season compared to the past. "I know what's going on, I'm able to not only do it, but teach it to others. If you're able to teach, you're able to do it yourself."