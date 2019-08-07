Danville Post 210 wins opener at Great Lakes Regional

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — The Danville Post 210 American Legion baseball team fell behind 3-0 in the second inning before rallying to score seven of the game’s next eight runs in a 7-4 win over Swoyersville (PA.) Post 644 in the Great Lakes Regional at Eastern Illinois University on Wednesday.
With the win, the Speakers advance to face Lyon (KY.) Post 68 on Thursday at 2 p.m., also on the EIU campus. The double-elimination tournament runs thru Sunday, with the winner advancing to the American Legion World Series later this month.