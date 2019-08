CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Needing to win two games in one day to keep their season alive, the Danville Post 210 Speakers did just that to win their first ever regional.

Danville blew out Beverly-Lowell (OH) Post 389/750 14-6 in game one. Then tied at three in the 7th in game two, Danville got a walk-off single to win it 4-3.

Danville now advances to the World Series in Shelby, North Carolina. They play on August 15th at 10 a.m.