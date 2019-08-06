Danville Post 210 set for Great Lakes Regional

WCIA — Playing in the Great Lakes Regional tournament has become almost routine for the Danville Post 210 American Legion baseball team. The Speakers qualified by winning the state title three out of the last four years. Now the team says it’s ready to make the World Series for the first time in program history.

“We’re there to win it,” Danville Post 210 manager Allan Shepherd said. “We’re not just there to play, we’ve got a lot of experience, it’s close to home, so we’ll be able to sleep in our own beds and I’m ready to get started.”

“Our bench is real good, they get into the pitchers head, and it really helps us hitters,” Danville Post 210 catcher Chase Rademacher said.

Charleston and Eastern Illinois University hosts this year’s Great Lakes Regional, starting on Wednesday. Danville Post 210 plays the Pennsylvania state champ at 2 p.m. at the EIU baseball field. The double elimination tournament runs thru Sunday, with the winner advancing to the World Series Aug. 15-20 in Shelby, N.C.