DYERSVILLE, IOWA (WCIA) — Former Danville Viking Chuckie Robinson is making his MLB debut and if it wasn’t already a dream come true, he’s also playing on the Field of Dreams.

Robinson got pulled up by the Cincinnati Reds. The catcher was drafted in 2016 to the Houston Astros. He’s batting .263 in the minors. The game starts at 6:15 vs the Cubs.