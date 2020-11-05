Danville native Caleb Griffin taking advantage of opportunity to kick for Illini

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — When Caleb Griffin finally got to kick in his first college game against Purdue on Saturday, the lack of a Memorial Stadium crowd was something he was more than used to.

“I was thinking about it, I probably have more kicks on this field with no fans than anyone ever,” Griffin said during an interview with media over Zoom on Wednesday. “I’ve been coming here kicking in the summer since my sophomore year of high school.”

The Danville grad went to three summer kicking camps at Memorial Stadium while he was in high school. He played four sports for the Vikings: football, soccer, basketball and baseball. Griffin hasn’t forget that either, knowing the last time he played in a game.

“It was Regionals of baseball my senior year, that was 893 days,” Griffin said. “For me, it’s about any type of competition. After my sophomore season my phone lock screen was 25 because that was the amount of games I’d be here for and didn’t make an impact and wasn’t on the field.”

Griffin hasn’t seen the field since, losing a competition to starting kicker James McCourt last fall. But when McCourt was sidelined last week due to contact tracing, Griffin’s time had finally come. He made the most of his opportunity on Saturday against Purdue, making a 28-yard field goal, to go along with three extra points.

“He’s been waiting patiently while he’s been competing daily,” Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. “If you’ve ever been to one of our practices he is deftly involved and locked in, in tune to everything that’s going on. The confidence level with him is really high.”

That confidence comes in large part due to preparation. Earlier this year, Griffin practiced kicking next to the street near his childhood home in Danville. The stadium and practice facility were closed during the pandemic, meaning he had to find a place to workout.

After making his first start, McCourt was one of the first people to text Griffin. Smith says kicking duties will go back to McCourt when he gets back from quarantine, but Griffin’s family, especially his Mom, were happy to enjoy the moment in person.

“She had other plans but I called her Thursday night and said, ‘Mom, I don’t want to ruin your Saturday plans but I’m starting on Saturday so if you want to come to the game I got a ticket for you,'” Griffin said. “She jumped right on it, she had to be there for that moment.”

And it’s a moment Griffin hopes they’ll be many more in Orange and Blue.