CHICAGO (WCIA) — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples announced she’s transferring to DePaul from Notre Dame.

The junior guard played at Notre Dame for three years. Freshman year, Peoples played in 17 games with 10 starts, averaging 12.6 total points. Sophomore year, she played in 20 games, with 19 starts averaging 9.1 total points. Junior year, Peoples played in 32 games, with 17 starts, averaging 3.2 total points.

Peoples was a 2x WCIA 3 Player of the Year recipient while at Schlarman Academy.

Peoples has achieved several awards in her at her time at Notre Dame:

2021 ACC All-Academic Team member

2020 ACC All-Freshman Team

2019 Cancun Challenge All-Tournament Team

ACC Freshman of the Week (Dec. 2, 2019)

She announced on twitter she about her commitment to become a Blue Devil.

So excited for this new chapter 💙 Thank you Coach Bruno for this opportunity.



Officially a Blue Demon💙 #22 pic.twitter.com/xwq6x8Haoc — Anaya Peoples (@sheball5) April 15, 2022

She announced she was entering the transfer portal back on March 30th.