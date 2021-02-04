Danville head coach Marcus Forrest successfully receives new heart

(WCIA) — After waiting on the transplant list for months, Danville head football coach Marcus Forrest underwent a successful heart transplant surgery on Tuesday night at Northwestern Hospital.

Coach Forrest Update: 6:09pm. Surgery is complete!! Heart is pumping on it's own. They finished way sooner than they expected. The medical team couldn't believe how well this transplant went. Our many thanks to the dedicated staff at Northwestern Hospital! — DHS Vikings Athletics (@DHSVikings118) February 5, 2021

According to Danville athletic director Mark Bacys, Forrest’s heart is pumping on its own and doctors finished the operation sooner than expected. Bacys adds that the doctors “couldn’t believe how well the transplant went.”

After suffering from congestive heart failure, Forrest found out he would need a new heart this fall. The community rallied together and held several fundraisers this fall to help pay Forrest’s medical bills while they waited on the transplate list. More updates and ways to help can be found on the ‘A Heart For Coach’ Facebook page here.