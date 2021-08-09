Danville football coach Marcus Forrest returns to the field

DANVILLE (WCIA) — Marcus Forrest trotted on to the field a little after nine o’clock Monday morning, it’s a day he’s been looking forward to for a long time. Forrest is back and better than he’s been in years after a successful heart transplant in February.

“I’m extremely excited and happy to be here and happy to be out with the kids,” Forrest said. “A lot of it in my rehab was to get back to doing the things I need to be able to do, knowing that part of my purpose is being out here with the kids so I had to do everything I could. I was extremely goal oriented to get this stuff taken care of because ultimately August 9th I want to be back on the field and going.”

Forrest was diagnosed with congestive heart failure last fall and went on the transplant list, missing the entire season this spring. The former Division I football player and nine year Navy veteran had the surgery Feb. 4 and has been working towards returning to the field ever since. Now that he’s back, Forrest is locked in on getting the Vikings program back to the playoffs. Danville went 3-2 in the COVID-19 shortened spring slate under interim head coach Mitch Thomas. More than 60 kids are out for the team, more than last year. The Vikings are coming off a 6-4 record in 2019, the last full season with a playoff. Danville opens this season hosting Central Aug. 27.