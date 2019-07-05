Danville Dans climbing national rankings

Danville, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Dans are flying high so far this season. They’re at the top of their division in the Prospect League standing with the best record in the league at 22-8. But those aren’t the only rankings they’re climbing.

On July 2nd, Collegiate Summer Baseball ranked the Dans #11 in the country. They’re rankings include all college summer baseball teams from the California Collegiate League all the way up to the Cape Cod League in Massachusetts.

While it’s nice to be noticed now, the team still wants their most recognition later in the season.

“This is one of the first times we’ve been ranked, we obviously develop players and guys get drafted, but it’s the first time. It’s early on, we like to be ranked at the end, and have a chance to win a championship, that’s the ultimate goal,” head coach Eric Coleman said. “But it’s nice for right now, but like I told our guys, we just got to continue and we take it one game at a time, the old cliche.”

“I’m excited for the rest of the season, hopefully we’re trying to put on a show for the fans because there’s days where there are a lot of people out here, so the main thing is trying to have fun, keep it simple, and enjoy the process,” Max Jung-Goldberg said.

The Dans are at home Friday and Saturday night before heading to Springfield on Sunday.