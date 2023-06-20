DANVILLE (WCIA) — The Danville Dans beat the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 13-3 in seven innings Tuesday night at Danville Stadium. It’s the fourth-straight victory for the Dans, who are now within a game of first place in the Wabash River Division of the Prospect League. Now in his 10th season with the club, manager Eric Coleman is nearing his 300th career win with the Dans.

“The opportunity to come back for year 10, it’s been awesome,” Coleman said. “I think I’m 11 wins away from 300 wins, which I probably hasn’t happened in the league. Just excited and just ready to tackle this and hopefully bring home a championship to Danville. I’ve been fortunate to have good coaches and good players the 10 years I’ve been here, but excited to be back and the community’s welcomed me with open arms.”

Danville returns to the field Thursday hosting the Terre Haute Rex at 6:30 p.m.