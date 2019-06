Dans beat Aviators to stay in first place

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- The Illinois men's basketball team returns nine scholarship players from last season, meaning summer workouts are going a lot smoother this year compared to last.

"We're light-years ahead and I mean we can actually start thinking about schemes and getting guys up and advancing some things quite simply because guys understand," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "So we move thru things much quicker and we're able to move on to different things. We're in a nice spot returning so many guys with so much experience."