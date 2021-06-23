Dan Hartleb to coach for Collegiate National Team

(WCIA) — Illinois head baseball coach Dan Hartleb will coach for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team this summer. This will be Hartleb’s third stint with USA Baseball, previously working with the 14U and 17U National Team development programs.

“It’s an honor to be involved with USA Baseball,” said Hartleb in a statement. “One of the biggest thrills I have had as a collegiate coach is wearing a uniform with USA across my chest and representing our country.”

This year’s team is comprised of 48 of the college baseball’s best players who aren’t draft-eligible. They’ll be split into two rosters — the Stars and Stripes. Hartleb will be the assistant coach for the Stars, alongside Wright State’s Alex Sogard.

Hartleb recently completed his 16th season as head coach at Illinois in 2021 and his 31st as a part of the Illini coaching staff. He ranks second in school history with 476 career wins.