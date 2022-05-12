DANVILLE (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College softball now has a new opportunity to keep their season going.

DACC lost in the Region 24 championship to Illinois Central College. The softball team is now facing St. Louis Community College the District P Championships. They have a double header Saturday in Danville. If they win, they have a good chance of making it on to the NJCAA National Championship.

“It means everything,” Freshman Danielle Shuey said. “We’ve worked so hard this season. I mean, I’m so proud of this team, we’ve really come a long way. Developed an insane culture that’s really cool to be a part of, so it means everything to be able to have the opportunity to nationals this weekend.”

“They’re all stoked. I think they genuinely love each other,” Head coach Matt Cervantes said. “They compete for one another and I think that’s what’s fun to watch them go out and do.

The Jaguars are 18-6 in conference and have won 19-4 games at home.