Cushing opens new era at Eastern Illinois

Police dogs called after threat at Carle Hospital Part of Interstate 74 is being shut down due to two semis on fire. State police say they're closing the westbound lanes between Oakwood and Fithian for several hours.
CHARLESTON (WCIA) — A new era is officially underway at Eastern Illinois. New first year head coach Adam Cushing opened training camp Thursday morning, looking to get the Panthers headed back in the right direction.

“This is why we’ve been doing everything since January 2nd, is to get to this day right here,” Cushing said. “It wasn’t to get to August 29th cause we still got work we’ve got to put in, but it’s to get back to this opportunity. There were guys bouncing off the walls yesterday in our logistics meeting and everything else.”

Cushing replaces Kim Dameron, whose contract wasn’t renewed following a 3-8 season. Dameron went 27-30 in five years on the job, only making one playoff appearance. After spending 15 years as a Northwestern assistant, this is Cushing’s first head coaching job.

“It’s been a long time coming, but it’s pretty darn exciting,” he said.

Eastern Illinois opens the season Aug. 29 at Chattanooga.

