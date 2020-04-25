Cushing misses out on key rebuild time with no spring ball

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois head football coach Adam Cushing is staying positive in a world full of unknowns.

“Our whole approach has been, what does this make possible? Turn this challenge into an opportunity,” Cushing said.

The second year Eastern Illinois football coach needed spring practices more than most coming off a 1-11 season but he won’t get the chance to be with his team in person this spring after the coronavirus pandemic sent everyone home for the semester.

“Everyone’s getting the exact same amount of reps and that’s zero, right? It makes possible teaching at an even more elementary level and I think that will make us better football players come the fall,” Cushing said.

EIU athletic director Tom Michael is doing his best to lead by example, despite the uncertainty.

“We have to find a way to make this come out good for us, somehow. And if we think about how difficult it’s going to be for us or what we’re missing out on or whatever it is, we’re going to get rolled over in a hurry,” Michael said.

Michael says he’s confident in Cushing’s long term plan to turn the program around and it all starts with building a strong foundation. Cushing’s brought in 38 new players so far just this year.

“You know 180 degrees different than we were a year ago and we better be or we’re not earning our money, right? But I’m really, really happy and excited about where we are right now,” Cushing said.

And that’s rooted in creating connections. Cushing has his team meet on Zoom regularly, and he’s brought in some big name guests including former Panther and current Saints head coach Sean Payton.

“I think we’re going to be doing pretty good when we come out of this because we’ll have focused on the opportunity to create connections in different ways,” Cushing said.