Current, former Illini compete in first day Neitzel Family Open

CHICAGO (WCIA) -- The Illinois basketball team is less than two weeks away from leaving for its foreign trip to Italy. The Illini will get a chance to play multiple games abroad, giving the three newcomers a chance to mesh with the eight returners. That means sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili and freshman center Kofi Cockburn will have time together on the court.

"I think it will be great," Bezhanishvili said. "It will be kind of test because it will be the first time we will do it. I think we will play multiple games there, but me and Kofi we already in practice. We mash, we get along and I think Italy trip will be great as well for us to build that connection on the court."