Curbelo, Frazier, Hutcherson all TBD for Arkansas State game

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Andre Curbelo, Trent Frazier and Austin Hutcherson’s status is still ‘to be determined’ heading into Illinois basketball’s second game of the season Friday night, according to head coach Brad Underwood. The three guards did not suit up in Tuesday’s season opener due to injuries. Curbelo is in concussion protocol, Frazier is recovering from a shoulder injury and Hutcherson has a bruised tailbone.

#Illini Underwood says Andre Curbelo, Trent Frazier and Austin Hutcherson are TBD for Arkansas State pic.twitter.com/Rw6GO61K3a — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) November 11, 2021

Kofi Cockburn is also out, he will serve his second of a three game suspension when Arkansas State (1-0) visits State Farm Center for an 8 p.m. tip-off in a game that will only be streamed digitally on Big Ten Network Plus. Getting guys further down the depth chart more experience, including the freshmen, is a benefit for fifth-year head coach Brad Underwood, but he also wants three of his best players back as soon as possible.

“It’s a give and take because there are some parts of me that are uncomfortable because you want to live your life in that rut, you want to know exactly what you’ve got everyday, you want to know how you get better and we don’t have a lot of those pieces,” Underwood said. “We’ve got to find ways to win, we’re learning a lot and I like what we’re learning but you’ve got to find a comfort zone at some point.”