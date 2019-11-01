Curbelo commits to Illinois

LONG ISLAND, New York (WCIA) — Illinois basketball has its point guard of the future. Andre Curbelo verbally committed to the Illini on Friday morning during a ceremony at his high school in Long Island. The 4-star pure point guard is ranked the 55th player in the country, according to 247Sports.

“As soon as I got there, with the coaches I just felt that connection,” Curbelo told Local 12 Long Island TV. “With them, the players, it was just crazy. I had the feeling and that’s why. This is just the beginning of another step of my life and I’m really proud of myself, really proud that I’m here, really proud that I know everyone at this school, don’t know what I would do without them but really excited for this new journey.”

Curbelo will replace the void left by Andres Feliz, who will graduate this season. With Ayo Dosunmu expected to turn pro after this season, the 6-foot, 175-pound Curbelo will also bolster the Illini back court. Curbelo is the second commit in the 2020 class for Illinois, joining Coleman Hawkins, a 6-foot-10 forward out of California. The recruiting class is now full, with 13 scholarships accounted for in 2020, but another one will open if/when Dosunmu turns pro.