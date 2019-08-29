Culture setting season for Centennial

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Kyle Jackson takes over the Centennial football program this season with one goal in mind, changing the culture. The Chargers grad is back at his alma mater, taking over for Lekevie Johnson who resigned. Jackson is tabbed with turning around a team that’s finished with back-to-back 2-7 seasons.

“Our primary focus all summer long has been culture,” Jackson said. “We’re trying to build the culture we want and it’s our belief that once we get that culture in place football will follow. We got a good core group of kids and we’re putting the pieces together, and we’ll see what comes out.”



The Chargers will be led Larson Lovelace on the line and several skill guys including Curion Harris and Terren Burton.

“It’s a much more different attitude with being more positive and hardworking,” Lovelace said.

Centennial opens the season hosting Peoria High Friday night at 7 p.m.