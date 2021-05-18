Crayton Burnett signs with Illinois

ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — Crayton Burnett officially signed with the only college team he’s ever wanted to play for during a ceremony at St. Joseph-Ogden High School on Tuesday. The Spartans pitcher is heading to Illinois.

“It was always a dream to go to Illinois and play there, and it’s just a dream come true to play close to home, and also continue my baseball and academic career,” Burnett said. “I’m just ready to go out there and compete, and continue to get better the next four years.”

Burnett is tearing it up for the Spartans this season both on the mound and at the plate. The right-handed pitcher is 6-0 in 36 innings with 77 strikeouts and a 0.389 ERA. He’s also hitting .382 with 26 hits, 2 home runs, 24 RBI and 8 doubles.

