Craig’s Illini Basketball Top Ten Plays

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There were plenty of eye popping plays to choose from during the 2019-2020 Illinois men’s basketball season, but these are the ten best according to our own Craig Choate.

10.) Tevian Jones block at Rutgers

9.) Kipper Nichols dunk vs. North Carolina A&T

8.) Andres Feliz rebound over Luka Garza and Ryan Kriener at Iowa

7.) Ayo Dosunmu behind the back layup at Northwestern

6.) Kofi Cockburn block on Trayce Jackson-Davis, one of his six on the night

5.) Ayo Dosunmu game winner at Michigan

4.) Kofi Cockburn dunk vs. Purdue

3.) Alan Griffin one handed put back dunk vs. Nebraska

2.) Trent Frazier halftime buzzer beater from the opposite free throw line vs. Nebraska

1.) Giorgi Bezhanishvili one handed baseline dunk vs. Michigan