Core group of seniors building hype for Illini

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illini are returning a lot of depth and experience for their 2020 squad. This season, the Illini will have 25 seniors on the field, which is more seniors then both the 2018 and 2019 seasons combined. They had nine in 2018, and 13 in 2019.

Between the defensive backs and linebackers, there are 8 total seniors and several returning starters. Senior linebackers Jake Hansen and Milo Eifler are expected to lead the room this season. Hansen led the nation last year with 7 forced fumbles, which were also the most in program history. His missed several games at the end of the season due to injury. Meanwhile, Milo Eifler played in all 13 games, with 69 tackles on the year.

“This last year I feel like was a little glimpse of what could really happen, and the same with Jake, I know Jake wished he could play the whole season,” says Eifler. “This core, at least on defense, is getting ready to handle some business come in three weeks.”

The Illini will kick off the season at Wisconsin on October 24th.