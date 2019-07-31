Corbin: “Keep grinding and keep my head down”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Reggie Corbin isn’t letting the bright lights get to him. Not that anyone would blame him if all the attention went to his head, it’s been well warranted. After rushing for just 78 yards as a sophomore, the Illini running back broke out as a junior, racking up more than 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns.

“Stay humble, take everything with a grain of salt because none of this matters,” Corbin said about all the hype and talk about his success. “The only thing that matters is to keep grinding and keep my head down and just work hard.”

Last Summer Workout Today! Camp August 1st! Last Ride Here We Come! @IlliniFootball

🎥: @YendorTheGod pic.twitter.com/d12mzOFPqq — Reggie Corbin (@JuicedUpReg) July 24, 2019

Corbin represented Illinois at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago earlier this month. He ranked third in the FBS last season averaging 8.5 yards per carry. The Illini report to training camp on Thursday, with the first practice Friday morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Campus Rec Fields.