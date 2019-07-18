Corbin, Hobbs, and Palczewski visit Roundtree in hospital

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Before heading to Big Ten Media Day, Reggie Corbin, Nate Hobbs, and Alex Palczewski visited their teammate Bobby Roundtree in a Chicago hospital.

The defensive end was injured in May, after suffering a severe spinal injury in his home state of Florida.

“Seeing him today, his spirits were high. He was more on the side of ‘I’m going to get back. I’m going to be back on campus. I’m gonna get back walking’,” says Hobbs.

“Every single day he came to a facility with a smile on his face,” says Palczewski. “He was always super ready to work and that just radiated to everyone. The one perspective that does give is to not take any single day for granted”

“When it’s rep 30 and you’ve got to do 20 more sprints, you know that Bobby would be here busting his tail. So you better put your hand down and run,” says Corbin.

For more on Bobby’s condition, click here for the full story.