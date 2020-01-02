Corbin heads to Florida to chase NFL dream

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WCIA) — Reggie Corbin isn’t wasting any time. The now former Illini running back left from the Redbox Bowl and flew directly to Florida to start training in hopes of playing in the NFL.

“I’m sad that it’s over you know but excited,” Corbin said about finishing his last college game with a 35-20 loss to California on Monday. “This is my dream to go play in the league, it’s crazy.”

Corbin wrapped up a roller coaster five year career by finishing 12th on the Illinois all-time yardage list for running backs with 2,361 yards. It’s quite an accomplishment considering he was benched as a sophomore, only rushing for 78 yards and no touchdowns. A bounce back junior year saw him earn All-Big Ten recognition, breaking out for 1,085 yards and nine TD’s. His numbers regressed this season in his final year, but the Upper Marlboro, Md. native said he wouldn’t change a thing, after considering going pro after last season.

“Usually you have an excuse like you’re not eligible for the draft or things like that,” Corbin added. “Now it’s in front of me and I’ve waited 23 years for this, to feed my family, I can’t wait.”