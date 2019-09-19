Corbin has Huskers’ eye heading into B1G opener

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Reggie Corbin has the eye of the Nebraska football defense heading into Saturday’s Big Ten opener for both teams.

“I mean he’s a really, really good football player,” Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “He can cut on a dime, he’s fast, he’s hard to tackle, he can do a lot of things in the pass game.”

Corbin rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown in Illinois’ loss to Eastern Michigan last Saturday, doing it all at less than 100 percent health. Corbin is coming off a hip pointer injury he suffered in the season opener against Akron. It forced him to miss the team’s second game at UConn.

“I tried to move as quick as I could and not get hit,” Corbin said after the loss. “I definitely had limitations but I’ll be alright. Adrenaline takes over and the crowd did a heck of a job, they definitely helped me stay in the game.”

Corbin got his first collegiate start against the Huskers back in 2016, a 31-16 loss in Lincoln. Fast forward three years and Corbin certainly knows all about Nebraska football.

“They’ve got a heck of a coach (Scott Frost), heck of a quarterback (Adrian Martinez), heck of an offense, good defense,” Corbin said. “We’re in the Big Ten. Every team in the Big Ten is good.”

Illinois and Nebraska kickoff Saturday night at 7 p.m. in a matchup of 2-1 teams on the Big Ten Network.