Copass wins Athlete of the Week

GEORGETOWN (WCIA) — Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm wrestler Hayden Copass is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week after winning the Class 1A 285 pound state title over the weekend. The Georgetown-Ridge Farm junior won a 3-1 overtime decision to take his first title, after losing in the title match last year. The Wisconsin commit is the first guy from his school to win a state title in more than four decades.

“Just win,” Copass said about his mindset in the final moments of the state title bout. “I was prepared going into that match but going into overtime I was tired but I knew I had to pull it out. It’s still a pretty crazy experience. It really is what everybody dreams of and for it to come true is an experience.”

Copass is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away in June. One boy and one girl from our pool of 40 weekly winners will take home the award. To nominate the next WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week, click here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//