Cooper wins Athlete of the Week

MT. PULASKI (WCIA) — Evan Cooper is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Mt. Pulaski sophomore baseball player is leading the Hilltoppers to a historic season, as the team is playing to win just its second sectional championship in school history. The only other time it happened was in 2004, this year’s squad is 19-1 after beating St. Thomas More 9-5 in the sectional semifinals on Wednesday. Cooper is hitting .404 this season with 14 RBI. That’s in addition to a 5-0 record on the mound with 1.09 ERA and 39 strikeouts.

“I’m just thankful and happy to be able to represent this great school and we’ve got a great team and a great group of guys,” Cooper said. “There’s only been one team in Mt. Pulaski history to win a sectional title so we’re looking forward to make it a second and hopefully we can come out and make it a good game tomorrow but I know Milford is a really great team so we’ll have our hands full but I think if we play our game we’ll be happy with the outcome.”

Cooper is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//