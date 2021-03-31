Cook packing big time punch for St. Teresa

DECATUR (WCIA) — Denim Cook is quite literally plowing over the competition. The St. Teresa junior running back isn’t holding anything back this year, up to 230 pounds on his 5-foot-9 frame. The numbers speak for themselves, 309 yards on just 20 carries through two games, to go along with five touchdowns. Those could be so much more, but Cook only got five carries in a blowout win over Sullivan-Okaw Valley, rushing for 146 yards and two scores before the game got out of hand and he was pulled.

Cook is living up to the hype following in the footsteps of Jacardia Wright, who is now playing at Kansas State. Bulldogs head coach Mark Ramsey praised Cook for being a complete back.

“He does all the little things right as well, he’s also a good blocker,” Ramsey said. “But Denim, he came in really after Jacardia had graduated. I think he’s a premier back in the area.”

Cook has added more than 30 pounds since his freshman season, when he started on the defensive line. Now he’s making D-lineman miss and running through those he can’t get around. Cook attributes lifting to his success, along with working out alongside former Illini and St. Teresa assistant coach Brit Miller.

“Muscles look a lot bigger,” Cook said about his frame. “I’m watching film and I look way bigger than I did last year. I felt a little slower, but I opened my stride up. It made me feel slower but I’m actually faster.”

St. Teresa hosts Tuscola in a rare Thursday night game at 7 p.m. It’s one of three area games on Thursday, with Iroquois West at Paxton-Buckley-Loda and St. Joseph-Ogden at Charleston, also suiting up on Thursday to avoid Good Friday and the holiday weekend.