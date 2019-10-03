Converting on third down focus for Illini heading into Minnesota game

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s been nearly two weeks since Illinois lost to Nebraska but one stat still sticks out to offensive coordinator Rod Smith. His offense was 1-for-12 on third down against the Huskers, a key stat that cost the team in a 42-38 loss.

“If we convert on third down 40 percent of the time, that’s a different game,” Smith said. “It’s a different game but we didn’t and it is what it is. It’s our job to get it corrected.”

The average distance on third down for the Illini against the Huskers was 9.5 yards, making it even tougher to convert. Nebraska went 11-for-19 on third down, extending several drives. Despite the Big Ten opening loss, quarterback Brandon Peters said morale has been good.

“You know losing to Eastern Michigan and Nebraska wasn’t easy, especially since they were close games but I don’t think guys are getting down on themselves or calling it quits on this team,” Peters said.

The Illini (2-2, 0-1 B1G) will have their work cut out for them visiting Minnesota on Saturday. The Gophers (4-0, 1-0 B1G) are coming off a win at Purdue and are two touchdown home favorites for the 2:30 p.m. kickoff on the Big Ten Network.