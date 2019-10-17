Confidence in Matt Robinson, Brandon Peters still questionable

(WCIA) — No. 6 Wisconsin comes to town on Saturday, but there are still many question marks regarding the Illini quarterback situation.

With starter Brandon Peters following concussion protocol, Matt Robinson earned his first career start against Michigan. He will likely get the start again this weekend, if Brandon Peters is not medically able to play.

Robinson saw action in all four quarters on Saturday’s game against No. 16 Michigan. He led the offense back from a 28-0 start, to bring them within three points. Robinson earned his first career touchdown, while notching 192 yards, and completing 16 passes. One included a 23-yard touchdown pass to junior Josh Imatorbhebhe.

“Matt is able to scramble, and that breaks stuff open,” says Imatorbhebhe. “You need a catalyst for that to all come alive, and Matt was able to find me and help that to happen.”

“Every game puts more confidence in him, as well,” says offensive coordinator Rod Smith. “The more he goes out and has success, and can make plays, and do some of the things he did, it’s gotta give him confidence, gives our team confidence as well.”

Wisconsin will be a big test for the Illini offense, the Badgers are currently the top-ranked team for total defense in the Big Ten. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, October 16th at Memorial Stadium.