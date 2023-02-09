LE ROY (WCIA) — Ethan Conaty is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Le Roy wrestler won the Class 1A Le Roy regional title at 160 pounds, improving his record to 33-13 this season, and advancing to this weekend’s sectional.

In addition to wrestling, the senior was a first team all-Heart of Illinois Conference defensive lineman and football captain for the Panthers, as well as an honor roll student.

“All these guys back here definitely push me and I think it’s a team sport even though it’s an individual sport, it’s a team sport when it comes to things like Regionals because we have to be good in Regionals to get to dual team Sectional,” Conaty said.

Conaty is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//