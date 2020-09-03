Compton playing through a pandemic

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Erik Compton is playing his way through a pandemic.

And while that may not mean more than taking regular COVID-19 tests for the majority of his fellow competitors on the Korn Ferry Tour, it’s everything for Compton.

“I’ve been very lucky to play this game for a living and I’ve been very lucky to be alive at 40 with somebody else’s heart so I always cherish my walk,” he said. “I have to be careful but I’ve always been careful when I travel. Probably the safest place to be is out on the golf course.”

Compton has had two heart transplants, a survivor of viral cardiomyopathy, a heart condition that leaves him immunosuppressed. He was diagnosed at age nine but hasn’t let it stop him from living out his dream of playing professional golf, even now.

“Even though I’m a competitor and I want to play well, the greatest experience I have is out here playing golf,” he said. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about my situation. Sometimes it’s hard to sleep and you think a lot about life but golf has been a great rehabilitation for me, emotionally and physically.”

Former Illini Brian Campbell was paired with Compton in Thursday’s opening round.

Watching the former runner-up of the 2014 U.S. Open overcome adversity and find success is something Campbell admires.

“It humbles you thinking about that, thinking about what other people have had to go through but he’s a great guy, always enjoy playing with him,” he said. “Truly he’s got a tough heart.”

Compton finished his opening round at the Lincoln Land Championship shooting two-under 69, tying him for 44th overall.