Comeback win: Illini secure bowl eligibility with win over Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WCIA) — After starting the second half down 28-3, the Illini found a way to beat Michigan State on its home field. Illinois is heading to a bowl game for the first time since 2014, while completing the biggest comeback in program history.

“You can imagine the excitement in our locker room,” says Head Coach Lovie Smith. “it’s just a feeling that everybody should get a chance to go thru so pumped up for the football team.”

Illinois Junior Josh Imatorbhebhe had four receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore tight end Daniel Barker caught the game-winning touchdown with :05 seconds left on the clock.

“We just keep adding to the accolades,” says runningback Dre Brown. “You know Wisconsin and this game, probably two of the bigger wins in Illinois football history so just to be a part of that is honestly amazing and I’m glad I’ll be watching it on BTN Classic one day, it’ll be a lot of fun.”

The celebration will continue for Illinois next week, as they head to a bye with a 6-4 record. The Illini will play at Iowa next on Saturday November, 23rd.